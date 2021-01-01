 Loading…

Dodi Delta 8 Banana Runts

by Copper CBD

About this product

Copper CBD has partnered with Dodi Wholesale to distribute the best Delta-8 Cartridges on the market. Dodi Carts are perfectly crafted with a balanced cannabinoid profile for an optimal vape experience. After rigorous testing and formulating, Dodi created a balanced blend of Delta 8 along with minor cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, and CBD. Paired with premium terpene profiles to create an uplifting, yet calming experience that is second to none. We look forward to hearing your feedback of our Banana Runts Delta 8 Vape Cartridges.

About this brand

We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.

