Dodi Delta 8 Purple Punch
About this product
Copper CBD has partnered with Dodi Wholesale to distribute the best Delta-8 Cartridges on the market. Dodi Carts are perfectly crafted with a balanced cannabinoid profile for an optimal vape experience. After rigorous testing and formulating, Dodi created a balanced blend of Delta 8 along with minor cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, and CBD. Paired with premium terpene profiles to create an uplifting, yet calming experience that is second to none. We look forward to hearing your feedback of our Purple Punch Delta 8 Vape Cartridges.
About this brand
Copper CBD
