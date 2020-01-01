 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banana Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Copperstate Farms

About this product

Clean, Healthy and Free of Residual Solvents, Copperstate Farms uses the most advance extraction technology to provide patients with a Clean, Consistent and Potent Premium Oil. Extracted from Copperstate Farms Sun Grown Flower and paired with High Quality Food Grade Terpenes, providing Copperstate Farms with a signature flavor and aroma we are known for. No Diluting. No Cutting Agents. No Residual Solvents.

About this strain

Banana Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.