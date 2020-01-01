Brian Berry Cough from MzJill Genetics is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Bred for flavor as well as potency, this strain inherits a loud strawberry and cherry aroma with traces of candied fruit. Its powerful, high-velocity effects center themselves cerebrally at first and then quickly spread to relax the rest of the body. Knots of lavender and green calyxes burst from the tall plants, crowned with deep purple-tipped fan leaves.