Brian Berry Cough

by Copperstate Farms

Brian Berry Cough by Copperstate Farms

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Brian Berry Cough from MzJill Genetics is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Bred for flavor as well as potency, this strain inherits a loud strawberry and cherry aroma with traces of candied fruit. Its powerful, high-velocity effects center themselves cerebrally at first and then quickly spread to relax the rest of the body. Knots of lavender and green calyxes burst from the tall plants, crowned with deep purple-tipped fan leaves. 

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.