Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that’s backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.