Citral Pre-Roll 1g

by Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Citral Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Citral Flo

Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that’s backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.

 

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.