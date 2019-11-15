 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hulk's Breath

by Copperstate Farms

5.01
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Hulk's Breath

Hulk's Breath by Copperstate Farms

ProjectNemisis

This has become one of my favorite strains. I would have this any day of the week although only at night very heavy hi very potent smell great taste nice big buds loved it all the way

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.