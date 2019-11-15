Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hulk's Breath by Copperstate Farms
on November 15th, 2019
This has become one of my favorite strains. I would have this any day of the week although only at night very heavy hi very potent smell great taste nice big buds loved it all the way