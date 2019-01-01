 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Inzane in the Membrane Popcorn

by Copperstate Farms

Inzane in the Membrane Popcorn

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Inzane in the Membrane Popcorn by Copperstate Farms

About this strain

Inzane In The Membrane

Inzane In The Membrane

Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.

About this brand

Copperstate Farms
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.