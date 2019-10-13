 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jawa Kush

Jawa Kush

by Copperstate Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Jawa Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jawa Kush by Copperstate Farms

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

happyhippie82

I'm loving the taste, smell, and relaxed but uplifting high. It feels like the perfect hybrid for me. Thanks sikfvk for the info, I knew it had to be an indica leaning hybrid!

sikfvk666

Jawa Kush is a great indicia hybrid. Feels like a 60/40 hybrid, not debilitating as far as daily functions go. Earthy odor carries through when smoked. Good late day strain.

About this brand

Copperstate Farms Logo
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.