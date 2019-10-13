happyhippie82
on October 13th, 2019
I'm loving the taste, smell, and relaxed but uplifting high. It feels like the perfect hybrid for me. Thanks sikfvk for the info, I knew it had to be an indica leaning hybrid!
Jawa Kush by Copperstate Farms
on October 13th, 2019
on October 12th, 2019
Jawa Kush is a great indicia hybrid. Feels like a 60/40 hybrid, not debilitating as far as daily functions go. Earthy odor carries through when smoked. Good late day strain.