Kushberry

by Copperstate Farms

About this product

Copperstate Farms, Kushberry, (70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Grown by Copperstate Farms. Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving pain, sleeplessness, and appetite loss.

About this strain

About this brand

Copperstate Farms Logo
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.