Lemon Alien Dawg
by Copperstate FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lemon Alien Dawg by Copperstate Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Alien Dawg
Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.