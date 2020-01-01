Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Clean, Healthy and Free of Residual Solvents, Copperstate Farms uses the most advance extraction technology to provide patients with a Clean, Consistent and Potent Premium Oil. Extracted from Copperstate Farms Sun Grown Flower and paired with High Quality Food Grade Terpenes, providing Copperstate Farms with a signature flavor and aroma we are known for. No Diluting. No Cutting Agents. No Residual Solvents.
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is the cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to HS. With a nine to ten week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.