 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Locktite

Locktite

by Copperstate Farms

Write a review
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Locktite

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Copperstate Farms, Locktite, (70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Locktite is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Gorrilla Glue #4 X Mt. Rainer strains. Locktite is one bud that you’ll always want to have on hand to melt away pain and stress. The Locktite high starts with a buzzing effect in the head that’s incredibly relaxing, easing away any racing thoughts or mental pain. This sense of calm will slowly spread throughout the rest of your body in creeping waves, leaving you in a state of couch-lock and slight sedation, but completely happy and pain free with a pang of hunger. Because of these effects, Locktite is said to be ideal for treating conditions such as headaches or migraines, depression, insomnia, and appetite loss. Locktite buds have a sweet lemon lime flavor that’s accented by pungent diesel upon exhale that’s surprisingly smooth. The aroma is very pungent with a lemony diesel overtone that has a slight lime twist. This bud has long and lumpy dense forest green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a frosty coating of milky white crystal trichomes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Locktite

Locktite
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Using their Mt. Rainier hybrid and crossing it with the award-winning Original Glue, RedEyed Genetics created the sticky Locktite. Scents of citrus and diesel overwhelm you as you enjoy this tasty flower engulfed in trichomes. Taking after the Gorilla Glue in effect and certainly in resin production, this is an upbeat and powerful strain.

About this brand

Copperstate Farms Logo
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.