Moonshine Haze

by Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Moonshine Haze

Moonshine Haze by Copperstate Farms

About this strain

Moonshine Haze

Moonshine Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.