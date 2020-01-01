Moonshine Haze
by Copperstate FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Moonshine Haze by Copperstate Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Moonshine Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.
About this brand
Copperstate Farms
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.