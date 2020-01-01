 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit

by Copperstate Farms

Write a review
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Ninja Fruit

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing. 

About this brand

Copperstate Farms Logo
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.