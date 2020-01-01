Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing.