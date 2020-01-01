 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. OG Limekiller

OG Limekiller

by Copperstate Farms

Write a review
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower OG Limekiller

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Limekiller

OG Limekiller

Don’t worry—no delicious lime terps were killed in the making of this strain by Ethos Genetics. By crossing Starkiller OG and a Lemon OG Haze Bx1 (lime pheno), OG Limekiller comes with pungent lime and lemon terps that are backed with fuel, floral, sour, pine, and earth notes. As for the high, the strain is a welcomed daytime treat that not only tastes delicious but also gets you ready for the rest of your day.

About this brand

Copperstate Farms Logo
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.