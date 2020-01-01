Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Don’t worry—no delicious lime terps were killed in the making of this strain by Ethos Genetics. By crossing Starkiller OG and a Lemon OG Haze Bx1 (lime pheno), OG Limekiller comes with pungent lime and lemon terps that are backed with fuel, floral, sour, pine, and earth notes. As for the high, the strain is a welcomed daytime treat that not only tastes delicious but also gets you ready for the rest of your day.