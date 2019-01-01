Orange Sherbet Flower
by Copperstate FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Orange Sherbet Flower by Copperstate Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Orange Sherbert
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.
About this brand
Copperstate Farms
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.