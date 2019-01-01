 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange Sherbet Flower

by Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Orange Sherbet Flower

About this product

Orange Sherbet Flower by Copperstate Farms

About this strain

Orange Sherbert

Orange Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal. 

 

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.