B.good.420
on October 31st, 2019
Perfect mixture between indica and sativa, has a very earthy & fruity taste & smell. The high is long lasting but gives you energy to keep smoking!! Great job 👏👏 👏
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pineapple Cookies by Calyx Gardens is an introspective Platinum Girl Scout Cookies cross with flavor to spare. It was created by breeding the Calyx Garden Pineapple OG Kush father (Poison OG x Purple Pineapple) with the long-lasting body-melter Platinum GSC. Relaxation and happiness creep across the body, gradually dissolving stress and depression as the consumer’s mood elevates. This strain's aroma is bright and buttery, exhibiting sweet notes from both its parents.