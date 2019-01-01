 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Afghan Kush

by Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Purple Afghan Kush

About this product

Purple Afghan Kush by Copperstate Farms

About this strain

Purple Afghan Kush

Purple Afghan Kush

An award-winning indica cultivar from Dinafem seeds, Purple Afghan Kush is a cross of Purple Kush and Bubba Kush. It offers notes of freshly sliced pineapple. Alongside its unique terpene profile, the strain offers deep relaxation without being completely overwhelming.

 

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.