Purple Afghan Kush
by Copperstate FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Purple Afghan Kush by Copperstate Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Purple Afghan Kush
An award-winning indica cultivar from Dinafem seeds, Purple Afghan Kush is a cross of Purple Kush and Bubba Kush. It offers notes of freshly sliced pineapple. Alongside its unique terpene profile, the strain offers deep relaxation without being completely overwhelming.
About this brand
Copperstate Farms
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.