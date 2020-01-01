 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Roze

by Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Purple Roze

Purple Roze

A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Purple Roze crosses Purple Punch with Roze to create a terp-heavy purple cultivar. Consumers can expect a balanced high that leans toward the heavier side of things, while offering a delicious sweet and floral aroma that is unique and recognizable. With beautiful purple hues, tasty flavors, and a quality high, Purple Roze might start replacing your favorite summer wine as your lazy afternoon treat.

 

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.