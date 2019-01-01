Sai Baba Kush
About this product
Copperstate Farms, Sai Baba Kush, (90% Indica / 10% Sativa) Powerful Indica. Great for pain, nausea, sleep, and anxiety.
Copperstate Farms
Copperstate Farms
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.