vvigor44
on December 29th, 2019
Tastes alot like fruit and small hash tadtw and spicey outta your nose. I like the light green color and keef amount
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tahiti Lime by Copperstate Farms
on December 29th, 2019
Tastes alot like fruit and small hash tadtw and spicey outta your nose. I like the light green color and keef amount