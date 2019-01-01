 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Treasure Island

Treasure Island

by Copperstate Farms

Write a review
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Treasure Island

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This beautiful bud is CBD enriched bud gives an almost perfectly balanced, functional effect. That being said, the effects of Treasure Island are fairly mild. The Treasure Island high is definitely a wonder to behold, with pain-relieving effects and a long-lasting sense of relaxation that leave you at ease without a care in the world. This is accompanied by an increase in focus and creativity and a touch of light energy. Thanks to these mild effects and its super high CBD level, Treasure Island is often chosen to treat condition such as chronic pain, depression, chronic stress, inflammation, arthritis, and headaches or migraines. This bud has a mild herbal woody flavor and an earthy floral aroma to match with hints of fresh lavender and spices. Treasure Island buds have fluffy grape-shaped minty green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty light amber crystal trichomes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Treasure Island

Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.  

About this brand

Copperstate Farms Logo
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.