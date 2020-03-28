Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
on March 28th, 2020
Hands down best strain My nugs I got are much darker and purple!!
on January 1st, 2020
I think this is the best flower I have ever smoked!
on December 21st, 2019
Just scored this tasty 🍿 treat for cheap & it's delish 🍹
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.