  5. Wedding Cake Gelato

Wedding Cake Gelato

by Copperstate Farms

5.04
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake Gelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Wedding Cake Gelato by Copperstate Farms

4 customer reviews

5.04

Britttheshit27

Hands down best strain My nugs I got are much darker and purple!!

Hot4Teacher

I think this is the best flower I have ever smoked!

Rusty131

Just scored this tasty 🍿 treat for cheap & it's delish 🍹

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.