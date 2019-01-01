About this product
Wonka Bar by Copperstate Farms
Wonka Bars
Wonka Bars from Exotix Genetix is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This sativa-dominant plant grows medium-tall and produces heavy yields that would please any grower. Buds come in dark purple colors and covered in thick trichomes.
Copperstate Farms
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.