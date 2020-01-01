 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wonka Bars Popcorn

Wonka Bars Popcorn

by Copperstate Farms

Write a review
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Wonka Bars Popcorn

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wonka Bars Popcorn by Copperstate Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wonka Bars

Wonka Bars

Wonka Bars from Exotix Genetix is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This sativa-dominant plant grows medium-tall and produces heavy yields that would please any grower. Buds come in dark purple colors and covered in thick trichomes.

 

About this brand

Copperstate Farms Logo
From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.