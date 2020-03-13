 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Z Cube

Z Cube

by Copperstate Farms

5.04
Copperstate Farms Cannabis Flower Z Cube

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Z Cube by Copperstate Farms

5.04

420Mort1996

An amazing high. After 1 joint i was uplifted and relaxed. Defo for people who want to get shit done and feel chilled. 5 star, would 100% recommend.

moonchildd89

This weed saved me. I had the worst hangover and I took one hit and felt better immediately. Great peaceful feeling and your relaxed on a smooth path after that. I was happy and in a good mood as well. One of the most potent weeds I’ve smoked and now my favorite ands.l85 the quality is miraculous. If you see this strain, get it!

TahoeTom1996

One of my new personal favorites. It has a very light, uplifting happy kind of high. Very good for being productive, and relaxed at the same time.

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.