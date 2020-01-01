 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
500mg Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture

by Core Care CBD

$60.00MSRP

Tincture is one of the most traditional forms of CBD consumption. Our droppers allow you to specify your exact dosage to ensure you are receiving the exact recovery you’re looking for. With 3 flavors of Lemon, Spearmint, and Tangerine, the opportunities are endless. Either drop it directly under your tongue, or drop it into your favorite post workout food or drink to consume. For 500mg: 1mL dropper contains 16.67mg of CBD .5mL dopper contains 8.33mg of CBD

Core Care is a CBD company that provides the highest quality CBD to high-performing athletes to aid in recovery. From Tincture to lotion, our Colorado-grown industrial hemp is of the highest quality, which allows athletes to recover faster with help in reducing inflammation, anxiety, pain, and many other benefits.