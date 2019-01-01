 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gummies

by Core CBD

$49.99MSRP

Like all our CBD products, these gummies contain no THC, so they won’t get you high. They can also help you reduce anxiety, stress, and minor aches and pains. It doesn’t hurt that they taste great, too! When you buy Natural CBD Gummies from Core CBD, you get 40 treats, each of which contains 10mg of CBD. We recommend that you enjoy one to three of these yummy gummies a day. You might also want to check out our Sour CBD Gummies if you’re looking for a different flavor.

Core CBD Logo
Core CBD is your premier source for high-quality, guaranteed 100% medical grade Cannabidiol based products. We make sure everyone's unique needs are met with our extensive inventory of tinctures, topicals, edibles, vape juices, pet products and more. Core CBD believes the happiest customers are educated ones. Understanding how one CBD product differs from another is key to choosing the right, highest-quality option in the marketplace. All Core CBD products are proudly, sourced, manufactured and packaged in the U.S. We work hard at delivering a high quality hemp extract that our customers can rely on. That's why all of our products are full spectrum without THC. Full spectrum provides a harmonious synergy of cannabinoids and terpenes without the THC. At Core CBD we pride ourselves on transparency. We believe that all companies should be held to a high standard and that is why we go above and beyond to make sure we deliver a safe, consistent, and effective product to our customers. That is why all of our products are manufactured with the following standards:  cGMP Certified Facility  ISO 9001 Certified  ISO 6 Clean Room  FSMA Compliant  Always third party tested Learn more at https://www.corecbd.com/