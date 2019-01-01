About this product
Like all our CBD products, these gummies contain no THC, so they won’t get you high. They can also help you reduce anxiety, stress, and minor aches and pains. It doesn’t hurt that they taste great, too! When you buy Natural CBD Gummies from Core CBD, you get 40 treats, each of which contains 10mg of CBD. We recommend that you enjoy one to three of these yummy gummies a day. You might also want to check out our Sour CBD Gummies if you’re looking for a different flavor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Gummy Bears
Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.