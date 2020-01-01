 Loading…

2X1 Pre-Rolls

by Core Concentrates

2X1 Pre-Rolls

About this product

2x1 Pre-Rolls are single sourced with Tierra Grow popcorn and are tested at 20%+THC. - 2, 1-gram pre-rolls - High quality flower - Comes with wick and matches - Perfect for “on the go” - Comes in 12 different strains (Headbanger, Animal Face#2, Bubba Kush, Mendo Breath, Amnesia OG, Bangerang, Island Girl, 9 Pound Hammer, Bruce Banner, Mandarin Cookies, MAC, Cinderella XX#1)

Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible. Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.

