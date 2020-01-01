Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
From Pacific Northwest Roots, Alion crosses Alien Kush and Blue Dream. Alien Kush descends from recent landrace strain Alien Technology from Afghanistan, while Blue Dream is a tried-and-true energetic crowd-pleaser from California. Both parents play into creating a strain with a high that’s euphoric and invigorating. Buds are green with some light purple tints and it smells like sweet blueberries with hints of pine.