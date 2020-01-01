 Loading…
Alion Wax 0.5g

by Core Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

Alion

Alion

From Pacific Northwest Roots, Alion crosses Alien Kush and Blue Dream. Alien Kush descends from recent landrace strain Alien Technology from Afghanistan, while Blue Dream is a tried-and-true energetic crowd-pleaser from California. Both parents play into creating a strain with a high that’s euphoric and invigorating. Buds are green with some light purple tints and it smells like sweet blueberries with hints of pine.

About this brand

CORE Concentrates is a line of purified and extracted cannabinoids, perfected by years of technique, training, and the scientific method. CORE Concentrates provide a dynamic and flavorful experience that showcase the best qualities of our flower without the need to smoke. CORE Concentrate extraction techniques vary much the same way coffee brewing techniques vary - every method has its own purpose and product. CORE methods are designed to meet individual compliance standards and deliver consistent, high purity, bold tasting extracts.