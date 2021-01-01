Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cranberry Kush is the side dish we all want to enjoy during the holiday season. This heavy footed indica is relaxing and uplifting. The flavor profile is made up of berry tones with a splash of lime to brighten the deep sweetness. Just make sure you bring enough for loved ones. In order to provide the best vaping experience possible, we include a pod-compatible battery so the consumer can readily and easily enjoy the Core Cloud Pod.
