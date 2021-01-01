 Loading…

Cranberry Kush Pod Kit

by Core Concentrates

About this product

Cranberry Kush is the side dish we all want to enjoy during the holiday season. This heavy footed indica is relaxing and uplifting. The flavor profile is made up of berry tones with a splash of lime to brighten the deep sweetness. Just make sure that you bring enough for loved ones. In order to provide the best vaping experience possible, we include a pod-compatible battery so the consumer can readily and easily enjoy the Core Cloud Pod. Kits include; Pod-compatible battery, one gram pod, charger.

Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible. Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.

