Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Forbidden Fruit is delightfully sinful. This indica hybrid has soothing and uplifting effects. Sit back and enjoy the multifaced flavors of grapefruit, cherry blossom, and warm cedar. In order to provide the best vaping experience possible, we include a pod-compatible battery so the comsumer can redily and easily enjoy the Core Cloud Pod.
