  5. Grape God Shatter

Grape God Shatter

by Core Concentrates

About this product

83.0% THC 0.2% CBD Shatter consistency (.5g)

About this strain

Grape God

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed. 

About this brand

CORE Concentrates is a line of purified and extracted cannabinoids, perfected by years of technique, training, and the scientific method. CORE Concentrates provide a dynamic and flavorful experience that showcase the best qualities of our flower without the need to smoke. CORE Concentrate extraction techniques vary much the same way coffee brewing techniques vary - every method has its own purpose and product. CORE methods are designed to meet individual compliance standards and deliver consistent, high purity, bold tasting extracts.