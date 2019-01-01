About this product
83.0% THC 0.2% CBD Shatter consistency (.5g)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grape God
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed.
About this brand
Core Concentrates
CORE Concentrates is a line of purified and extracted cannabinoids, perfected by years of technique, training, and the scientific method. CORE Concentrates provide a dynamic and flavorful experience that showcase the best qualities of our flower without the need to smoke. CORE Concentrate extraction techniques vary much the same way coffee brewing techniques vary - every method has its own purpose and product. CORE methods are designed to meet individual compliance standards and deliver consistent, high purity, bold tasting extracts.