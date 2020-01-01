 Loading…
Hybrid

Kandy Kush Batter Blunt 2g

by Core Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

Kandy Kush

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

About this brand

CORE Concentrates is a line of purified and extracted cannabinoids, perfected by years of technique, training, and the scientific method. CORE Concentrates provide a dynamic and flavorful experience that showcase the best qualities of our flower without the need to smoke. CORE Concentrate extraction techniques vary much the same way coffee brewing techniques vary - every method has its own purpose and product. CORE methods are designed to meet individual compliance standards and deliver consistent, high purity, bold tasting extracts.