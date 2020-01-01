 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  Kandy Kush Batter Infused Blunt 2g
Hybrid

Kandy Kush Batter Infused Blunt 2g

by Core Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

Kandy Kush

Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics' Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the "Christopher Wallace" cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

About this brand

CORE Concentrates is a line of purified and extracted cannabinoids, perfected by years of technique, training, and the scientific method. CORE Concentrates provide a dynamic and flavorful experience that showcase the best qualities of our flower without the need to smoke. CORE Concentrate extraction techniques vary much the same way coffee brewing techniques vary - every method has its own purpose and product. CORE methods are designed to meet individual compliance standards and deliver consistent, high purity, bold tasting extracts.