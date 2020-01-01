 Loading…

Sativa

Moose and Lobsta Distillate Syringe 1g

by Core Concentrate

About this product

About this strain

Moose and Lobsta

Moose and Lobsta
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.

About this brand

CORE Concentrates is a line of purified and extracted cannabinoids, perfected by years of technique, training, and the scientific method. CORE Concentrates provide a dynamic and flavorful experience that showcase the best qualities of our flower without the need to smoke. CORE Concentrate extraction techniques vary much the same way coffee brewing techniques vary - every method has its own purpose and product. CORE methods are designed to meet individual compliance standards and deliver consistent, high purity, bold tasting extracts.