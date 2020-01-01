Chem 4 OG x The White Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Grow West Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.