CoreActive CBD Oil – 500mg (1oz)

by CoreBionics

$59.99MSRP

About this product

CoreBionics offers the CoreActive product line which is a Full-Spectrum CBD product. Enjoy daily, or on an as-needed basis. Provides 8.3mg CBD per serving. Use For: - Reduced anxiety and increased resilience to stress - Reduced inflammation and pain - Improved sleep quantity and quality - Promotes Cardiovascular Health - Improved digestion - Reduced seizure frequency in individuals with epilepsy - Improved mood and reduced feelings of depression - Improved brain health and cognitive function - Plus many more benefits Citrus flavor delivers a tart, yet refreshing taste while still maintaining a mild flavor that is sure to be a delight!

About this brand

Benefit from the research our team has done to bring Premium CBD products to the market. All of our products are lab tested and certified for quality and quantity of CBD. With this, we cannot guarantee all users will experience the same positive benefits using our products, but we can guarantee the quality.