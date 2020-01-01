 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CoreActive CBD Pain Relief Cream – 1000mg (2oz)

CoreActive CBD Pain Relief Cream – 1000mg (2oz)

by CoreBionics

Write a review
CoreBionics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CoreActive CBD Pain Relief Cream – 1000mg (2oz)
CoreBionics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CoreActive CBD Pain Relief Cream – 1000mg (2oz)
CoreBionics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CoreActive CBD Pain Relief Cream – 1000mg (2oz)
CoreBionics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CoreActive CBD Pain Relief Cream – 1000mg (2oz)

$89.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD Pain Relief Cream is designed to quench dehydrated skin, provide relief from muscle aches, and promote normal inflammatory function. Pesky problems like scars, pain, and cramps are soothed by our special formula, suitable for all skin types including dry & sensitive. Use for: - Repairing and restoring dry skin - Gentle moisture - Antioxidant support - Healing minor scars & abrasions - Calming skin irritation - Comforting sore or achy muscles

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CoreBionics Logo
Benefit from the research our team has done to bring Premium CBD products to the market. All of our products are lab tested and certified for quality and quantity of CBD. With this, we cannot guarantee all users will experience the same positive benefits using our products, but we can guarantee the quality.