Our hemp dog chews in tasty peanut butter formulated with 10mg of Hemp Oil Extract per chew to promote the wellness of your pet, naturally. A simple vegan blend of human-grade ingredients and delicious taste support your pet’s physical & mental well-being. Use For: - Dogs exhibiting nervousness, hyperactivity, discontentment or responding to environmentally-induced stress - Helping to maintain physical and mental well-being - Supporting nutrients for the health of aging animals - Helping to support joint flexibility and mobility - Supporting a healthy inflammatory response - Supporting energy production
