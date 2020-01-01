 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. CoreRevive Hemp Dog Treats – 600mg (60ct)

CoreRevive Hemp Dog Treats – 600mg (60ct)

by CoreBionics

Write a review
CoreBionics Pets Pet Treats CoreRevive Hemp Dog Treats – 600mg (60ct)
CoreBionics Pets Pet Treats CoreRevive Hemp Dog Treats – 600mg (60ct)
CoreBionics Pets Pet Treats CoreRevive Hemp Dog Treats – 600mg (60ct)

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our hemp dog chews in tasty peanut butter formulated with 10mg of Hemp Oil Extract per chew to promote the wellness of your pet, naturally. A simple vegan blend of human-grade ingredients and delicious taste support your pet’s physical & mental well-being. Use For: - Dogs exhibiting nervousness, hyperactivity, discontentment or responding to environmentally-induced stress - Helping to maintain physical and mental well-being - Supporting nutrients for the health of aging animals - Helping to support joint flexibility and mobility - Supporting a healthy inflammatory response - Supporting energy production

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CoreBionics Logo
Benefit from the research our team has done to bring Premium CBD products to the market. All of our products are lab tested and certified for quality and quantity of CBD. With this, we cannot guarantee all users will experience the same positive benefits using our products, but we can guarantee the quality.