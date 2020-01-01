About this product

Made with our premium full spectrum CBD distillate made flower-only hemp extract, our 200mg full spectrum CBD cream for dry skin is an amazing CBD topical used to support healthy skin, for any skin tone! This full spectrum hemp cream absorbs quickly because of its ultra-refined qualities. Full spectrum CBD creams are preferred by customers who seek the most effective CBD topical. With full spectrum CBD hemp oil blended into this luxury CBD body lotion, our premium Kentucky-grown CBD is quickly absorbed through the skin, unlike CBD salves that leave an oily residue. Scent profile: fruity pine. Full Spectrum Distilled Hemp Extract 200mg CBD per jar (2oz) Paraben Free