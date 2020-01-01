 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBD Lotion + Menthol, 500MG/2OZ

by Cornbread Hemp

$49.99MSRP

About this product

This full spectrum CBD lotion is made with a premium body lotion blended our full spectrum distilled hemp extract and added menthol to create the most potent CBD cream available. Infused with full spectrum CBD oil from organic Kentucky hemp, this CBD topical is widely held useful for soothing muscles and joints with quick absorption and no leftover greasy residue. The proprietary botanical blend in our CBD cream smells great when applied to the skin and will have you feeling like a million bucks. That’s why it’s one of our best selling products! Apply this hemp cream to troublesome areas on your body, but make sure to stay away from anything that the menthol could irritate, like your eyes. Scent Profile: Minty Pine Organic Kentucky-Grown Hemp 500mg CBD Per Jar (2oz) Paraben Free

About this brand

Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.