About this product

"Cornbread Mini" half-size bottles are perfect for traveling, trying for the first time, or just because it's incredibly cute! Made with our signature USDA certified organic Kentucky hemp, this CBD oil is flower-only extracted using organic sugarcane ethanol. Distilled to 75% purity, the organic distilled extract is then blended with certified organic MCT coconut oil. It's the most pure full spectrum CBD oil available on the market. This product has been certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil