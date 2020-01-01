 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Cornbread Mini, Whole Plant, 25MG/ML

Cornbread Mini, Whole Plant, 25MG/ML

by Cornbread Hemp

Write a review
Cornbread Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Cornbread Mini, Whole Plant, 25MG/ML

$34.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The most cost effective way to try our Whole Plant formula, "Cornbread Mini" half size bottles are 15 servings of our best selling full spectrum USDA organic whole plant CBD oil at 25mg of CBD per serving. Our Whole Plant formula is made from flower-only USDA organic CBD extract blended with USDA organic MCT oil. We extract our full spectrum oil using organic sugarcane ethanol, which creates a delicious smooth finish that you've got to try! This product is certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cornbread Hemp Logo
Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.