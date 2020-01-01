About this product

The most cost effective way to try our Whole Plant formula, "Cornbread Mini" half size bottles are 15 servings of our best selling full spectrum USDA organic whole plant CBD oil at 25mg of CBD per serving. Our Whole Plant formula is made from flower-only USDA organic CBD extract blended with USDA organic MCT oil. We extract our full spectrum oil using organic sugarcane ethanol, which creates a delicious smooth finish that you've got to try! This product is certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil