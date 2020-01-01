 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Distilled USDA Organic CBD Oil, 25MG/ML

by Cornbread Hemp

Distilled USDA Organic CBD Oil, 25MG/ML

$74.99MSRP

We start with the same USDA organic CBD extract used in our Whole Plant formula, but before blending the extract with organic coconut oil, we lightly distill it to 75% purity. Like any good Kentucky distilling product, we only take the heart of the run. The result is a full spectrum hemp CBD oil that is rich in CBD and other minor cannabinoids (including a micro-dose of THC), but free of any plant matter, waxes, or bitter taste. It’s our most popular CBD oil for daytime use with a mild, pleasant taste. These CBD drops have been certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil

Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.