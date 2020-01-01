About this product

We start with the same USDA organic CBD extract used in our Whole Plant formula, but before blending the extract with organic coconut oil, we lightly distill it to 75% purity. Like any good Kentucky distilling product, we only take the heart of the run. The result is a full spectrum hemp CBD oil that is rich in CBD and other minor cannabinoids (including a micro-dose of THC), but free of any plant matter, waxes, or bitter taste. It’s our most popular CBD oil for daytime use with a mild, pleasant taste. These CBD drops have been certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil