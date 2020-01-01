About this product

Our 1,500mg Distilled USDA organic CBD oil is best suited for experienced CBD consumers who need comfort during the day. This formula contains twice the amount of distilled CBD concentrate as our 750mg Distilled Formula, with 50mg of CBD per dropper. At 75% pure CBD and 0.19% THC, our Distilled formula is the perfect choice for those seeking comfort with full spectrum CBD hemp oils, without slowing down their day. These CBD drops have a smooth, mild flavor with light notes of pepper and a touch of sweetness. It's popular for daytime use because it contains less THC and less terpene content than our Whole Plant formula. Cornbread Hemp CBD oils contain no more than 0.3% THC and have been certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil