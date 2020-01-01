 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Extra Strength Distilled USDA Organic CBD Oil, 50MG/ML

by Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Extra Strength Distilled USDA Organic CBD Oil, 50MG/ML

$119.99MSRP

Our 1,500mg Distilled USDA organic CBD oil is best suited for experienced CBD consumers who need comfort during the day. This formula contains twice the amount of distilled CBD concentrate as our 750mg Distilled Formula, with 50mg of CBD per dropper. At 75% pure CBD and 0.19% THC, our Distilled formula is the perfect choice for those seeking comfort with full spectrum CBD hemp oils, without slowing down their day. These CBD drops have a smooth, mild flavor with light notes of pepper and a touch of sweetness. It's popular for daytime use because it contains less THC and less terpene content than our Whole Plant formula. Cornbread Hemp CBD oils contain no more than 0.3% THC and have been certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil

About this brand

Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.