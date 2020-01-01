About this product

This extra-strength USDA certified organic CBD oil is ideal for full-strength cannabis users. The 1,500mg USDA certified organic Whole Plant CBD oil is the most potent formula we have ever made, with 50mg of CBD per dropper and testing at 0.234% THC. That's why it's popular for nighttime use. Notice how much darker the extract looks in the dropper compared to other CBD oils. It's the perfect product for the true hemp connoisseur! Here's how we make this USDA certified organic CBD oil: First, we strip the organic hemp flowers from the stalk. Then, we conduct a flower-only extraction process using organic sugarcane ethanol. The result is a hemp extract that is 50% pure CBD and packed full of terpenes, fatty acids, and other hemp compounds. This CBD oil contains not more than 0.3% THC and has been certified organic by the United States Department of Agriculture. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil