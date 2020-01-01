About this product

This 30-count bottle of our full spectrum CBD capsules are perfect for on-the-go relief and an easy addition to your daily pill planner! These capsules are packed with whole plant hemp extract containing 25mg of CBD per capsule, without any taste or mess. They are the most popular choice for customers who don't like CBD oil under their tongue. CBD capsules enter the system through the liver after passing through the stomach, unlike sublingual CBD oil which is absorbed through the capillaries under the tongue. Plenty of CBD consumers choose CBD capsules because they have a more positive impact on their specific needs (check out the reviews below to learn more). Ingredients: Kentucky-grown Hemp Extract Medium Chain Coconut Oil Porcine Gelatin Capsule