 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, 25MG/30CT

Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, 25MG/30CT

by Cornbread Hemp

Write a review
Cornbread Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, 25MG/30CT

$69.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This 30-count bottle of our full spectrum CBD capsules are perfect for on-the-go relief and an easy addition to your daily pill planner! These capsules are packed with whole plant hemp extract containing 25mg of CBD per capsule, without any taste or mess. They are the most popular choice for customers who don't like CBD oil under their tongue. CBD capsules enter the system through the liver after passing through the stomach, unlike sublingual CBD oil which is absorbed through the capillaries under the tongue. Plenty of CBD consumers choose CBD capsules because they have a more positive impact on their specific needs (check out the reviews below to learn more). Ingredients: Kentucky-grown Hemp Extract Medium Chain Coconut Oil Porcine Gelatin Capsule

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cornbread Hemp Logo
Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.