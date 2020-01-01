 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Whole Plant USDA Organic CBD Oil, 25MG/ML

by Cornbread Hemp

We start by stripping our CBD-rich hemp flowers from the stalk. Then those flowers undergo an organic sugarcane ethanol extraction process to obtain a 50% pure CBD extract. Rather than processing it any further, we keep every bit of naturally occurring full spectrum cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids and other wholesome hemp goodness that gives this formula a natural amber color and a robust hemp flavor. That's why we call it "Whole Plant." This hemp CBD oil is blended with organic medium chain coconut oil for the highest levels of absorption. Our Whole Plant formula is a popular choice for nighttime use because of its higher THC content and powerful terpene profile. This product contains no more than 0.3% THC and has been certified organic by the USDA. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Extract USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil

Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.